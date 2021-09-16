What Divorce?! Dean McDermott Unconvincingly Addresses Tori Spelling Marriage Problem Rumors!

Dean McDermott doesn’t care what you think! Just listen to him tell you how much he doesn’t care…

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Dean’s marriage to Tori Spelling has been on the rocks. Fans first raised eyebrows when the actress was spotted out and about sans wedding ring; speculation spiked when she admitted in an interview that they weren’t even sleeping in the same bedroom. So what does her husband have to say about all this?

Related: Tori Addresses Being Compared To Khloé Kardashian In New Pics

On Wednesday’s episode of the Feminine Warrior podcast, he shared:

“It’s just weird that people need to know. … What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'”

Not exactly a denial… The answer, btw, is that you’re famous. That’s why you get paid to do what you do. And half of your fame is due to your relationship, something a lot of people are fans of.

Just sayin’…

The Canadian native dismissed the concerns, saying “if that’s what you want to think, then think it.” He indicated that he would no longer “reply” to rumors that make it seem like “we’re divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.”

That being said, he did reply to these particular rumors, explaining:

“She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on.”

The 54-year-old also had an explanation as to why he had been spotted without a ring:

“I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket. And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring.’ So now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'”

Right, that makes sense. People speculated, and you don’t care… So to prove you don’t care, you aren’t going to replace the ring you lost… Huh.

Going back even further, he also addressed media speculation surrounding last year’s holiday card, when his kids held up a picture of him on an iPad (Tori wrote at the time that dad was “away for work” and that they “did our best to incorporate him.”). He recalled:

“It explained where I was on the Christmas card. And they’re like, ‘He wasn’t at the photo shoot for the Christmas?’ Something’s going on.'”

We didn’t even remember that one tbh! Mostly because it’s gotten a lot worse since then.

Related: Tori’s Daughter Developed Headaches After Being Bullied By Her Principal?!

In June, a source for Us Weekly claimed that the 90210 alum’s slip about sleeping separately was a major indicator about the couple’s marriage. They dished:

“Tori and Dean have been having major issues for over a year now. The fact that she’s talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn’t do that unless things were really not great between them. … Tori knows her kids see what she says online, so for her to say something publicly means the end could be very near.”

So what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are all these divorce rumors much ado about nothing, as Dean said? Or doth the gentleman protest too much with his many explanations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]