Tori Spelling Spent New Year’s Without Husband Dean McDermott Amid Divorce Speculation

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott rang in the new year – separately.

In case you didn’t know, there have been rumors for a while now that the couple has been struggling with their marriage. It all started when the paparazzi caught the 48-year-old not wearing her wedding ring back in March. Then, she later admitted that they slept in separate beds. A source for E! News even spilled that it was only a matter of time before Spelling files for divorce, saying:

“The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now. Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She’s trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first. It’s for the best and has been a long time coming. They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along. They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven’t considered themselves to be ‘married’ for a while now. Tori’s ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it.”

Yep, it sounds like trouble in paradise for these two! But while nothing has been confirmed, 90210 alum only added fuel to the fire over New Year’s by spending the day apart from her husband. Spelling hopped on Instagram over the weekend to share several pictures from her vacation at Lake Arrowhead, California, with her five children: Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean. She wrote in the caption of one pic:

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021…The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa! My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic.”

The following day, the Scary Movie 2 alum shared some more snapshots of her little ones all bundled up in snow gear:

“My 5 little cuties snowbound…In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I’ve taken for 13 years. Love my big beautiful family. They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08 , Hattie, Finn, and Beau. #newyear2022 #familytime.”

But as we mentioned before, one person noticeably missing from the photos was McDermott. Yikes! This is not the first time that the 55-year-old has been missing from family events. He also wasn’t included in their Christmas card this year.

However, there is an explanation for his recent absence! The actor cleared up any speculation brewing from Tori’s posts, telling followers that he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia at the time. He wrote in the caption:

“Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all.”

We’ll have to see what the new year brings for these two! Do you think they are headed for splitsville, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

