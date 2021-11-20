Tori Spelling Is 'Finally Addressing' Her Expired Breast Implants!

Tori Spelling is ready to tune up her ta-tas!

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to tell fans that she’s finally addressing her “expired and recalled” breast implants!

Explaining that she stopped by plastic surgeon Dr. Payam Jarrah-Nejad’s office this week for a consultation, the 48-year-old wrote over a photo of a jar of plastic boobs:

“After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants. Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery. Great consult! I adore you already…”

The actress previously revealed her implants needed to be traded in during an October appearance on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. She told the host:

“See, no one told me when I got mine done that, in 10 years, you would have to get them redone.”

We’re glad she’s not putting it off any longer — especially since Tori and her boobs may be back on the market soon enough!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]