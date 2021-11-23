Tori Spelling Posts Christmas Card Without Dean McDermott Amid Divorce Rumors!

Dean McDermott missed the family Christmas card… AGAIN?

Tori Spelling posted the finished product from her annual holiday photo shoot on Monday, featuring her five kids (Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau), a handful of farm animals, and noticeably, no dad. His absence comes amid ongoing divorce rumors, fueled by the fact that both had been spotted without their wedding rings.

When Instagram followers commented on the lack of Dean, the actress responded:

“Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada “

Fair enough, but then why not wait until the whole family is together to take the photo? Especially when this is the second year in a row where he was a no-show?

Last year, though he wasn’t present, his face did make the cut — they held up a picture of him on an iPad. Leaning on what now feels like a familiar explanation, Tori wrote at the time that her husband was “away for work” and that they “did our best to incorporate him.”

The Due South alum was annoyed that the 2020 card sparked split rumors, later telling the Feminine Warrior podcast:

“It explained where I was on the Christmas card. And they’re like, ‘He wasn’t at the photo shoot for the Christmas? Something’s going on.'”

All we can say is… it’s looking more and more like something’s going on! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this a sure sign of a split? Or do you accept Tori’s explanation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

