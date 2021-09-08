Tori Spelling Addresses Being Compared To Khloé Kardashian In New Pics!

Tori Spelling appreciates those Khloé Kardashian comparisons — even though it wasn’t intentional on her part!

As we reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star made fans stop scrolling over the weekend when she posted a pic of herself rocking a glow-up that many felt gave off major KoKo vibes.

Seeing as Tori paired her long, platinum blonde hair with a similar denim jumpsuit to the one the KUWTK star wore in 2020 — a look that quickly became one of True‘s momma’s signature looks — fans couldn’t help but make comments like:

“OK, but why did I think Tori Spelling was Khloe Kardashian?” “I thought Tori was Khloe!!” “Tori Spelling morphs into a Kardashian in a rather shocking transformation” “Is Tori the new Khloe?” “Ummmm why do you look like Khloe Kardashian?”

Well, it turns out, the 48-year-old didn’t channel Khlo on purpose — but she’s flattered by the comparisons!

On Monday, TMZ caught up with the actress at the 39th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Southern California and asked what she thought of being likened to the Good American mogul — to which she gushed:

“I’m honored…of course, she’s gorgeous!”

You got that right, momma!

Tori went on to note that while she didn’t mean to look like the Revenge Body host, she’s “honored to get that compliment.”

The star’s hawt new look comes months after she and hubby Dean McDermott sparked breakup rumors. As we reported, the rumors first swirled in March when Aaron Spelling’s daughter was spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

Months later, Tori added fuel to the fire when she shared that they have separate sleeping arrangements. If that wasn’t enough, an Us Weekly source revealed in June that things haven’t been “great” for the couple for a while now. The insider shared:

“Tori and Dean have been having major issues for over a year now. The fact that she’s talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn’t do that unless things were really not great between them.”

The source noted that Tori’s openness on the subject holds a lot of weight, explaining:

“Tori knows her kids see what she says online, so for her to say something publicly means the end could be very near.”

So sad!

While it’s unclear whether Tori and Dean are done for good, at least we know she’s having fun — and looking great!

