Tori Spelling Wishes Mom Candy A Happy 78th Birthday After Rift Over Inheritance Revealed

Rift? What rift?

Tori Spelling just wished her momma Candy Spelling a happy 78th birthday — making it clear she holds no hard feelings despite a former confrontation over the family’s fortune. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star shared a carousel of throwback photos, writing sweetly:

“Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling … I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… . @randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food (maybe ice cream ) fights.”

Addressing her boujee upbringing — which feels particularly relevant now that she’s living in an RV amid tough times — the Beverly Hills, 90210 star continued:

“I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo”

She may not have said it outright, but Tori’s definitely trying to prove everything’s A-OK weeks after some serious drama! If you didn’t see, her ex-husband Charlie Shahnaian spilled about how devastated Tori was to learn her father Aaron left the majority of his $600 million fortune to his wife when he died in 2004, sparking a rift between the mother and daughter. This year, fans started to wonder if the feud was still raging on when Tori fell on hard times with her marriage and mold issues and it didn’t appear as if Candy was being supportive at all. But a Page Six source confirmed she DID try to offer up her home to the True Tori alum, but the 50-year-old wanted to do things her own way.

All things considered, we’re glad to see everything seems to be fine between them now. Happy birthday to Candy!

