Candy DID Offer Tori Spelling A House -- But She Turned It Down?!

It turns out Candy Spelling DID offer to help out Tori Spelling and her kids…

ICYMI, fans were putting the Broadway producer on BLAST on Thursday after she shared a seemingly innocent post to her Instagram feed. She shared a video of some white flowers blooming on the balcony of her multimillion-dollar home, and wrote in the caption:

“I’m happy to report that my roses are blooming! #summergarden #iloveroses #aroseisarose”

Fans in the comments were NOT happy with the timing of this post as there have been headlines everywhere talking about her daughter’s housing struggles amid her marriage problems with Dean McDermott. From a mold issue in her home which forced them into a budget motel, to reported financial struggles as well, everyone was wondering why it didn’t seem like Candy was helping out! We mean, she inherited around $600 million bucks from her late hubby Aaron Spelling, so she most likely has plenty to shell out to get her daughter and her five grandkids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, out of trouble. Right?

Well, according to insiders for PageSix on Thursday — she TRIED! But Tori wasn’t having it!

The close source dished that Candy spent a lot of time trying to find a place for them to go to get them out of that RV:

“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house].”

However, when she did find a house, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum reportedly turned down the offer — saying she “wanted to live in a certain place.”

Interestingly, though, the insider seems to think it’s still not a big deal:

“[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live.”

Okay… so does this mean Tori and her five kiddos WANT to live in the camper? Well, maybe not. The source also admitted this predicament is “more complicated” than it seems:

“One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”

Oof!

Sadly, Tori and her mom Candy have always had a bit of a rocky relationship — all the way back to when the author accused her daughter of playing a role in her husband’s 2006 death. But we really thought things were better, because back in October of last year the actress was so optimistic about how things have improved in their relationship!

The outlet’s source promises they’re at least still talking at the moment:

“You know, [Tori] is a 50-year-old woman that’s gone through $17 million. And she’s always blamed her mother for everything. She’s a 50-year-old woman … But now for the first time in a long time, they’re speaking. So it’s not like their adversarial, they’re trying to arrest this problem. But there are so many extenuating circumstances.”

And as far as what those “extenuating circumstances” are? Well, that’s a mystery for now:

“Trust me, it’s not what it seems to be.”

Wow… Maybe Tori would feel like she would be too much under Candy’s thumb if she took her up on the offer? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Candy Spelling/Tori Spelling/Instagram]