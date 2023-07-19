Tori Spelling Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Darkest Times' Amid Dean McDermott Marriage Issues

Tori Spelling is looking for some “rainbows” — because she’s been suffering through quite the storm lately.

On Instagram Monday, the 50-year-old actress took to her Stories to reflect on some of life’s positivities amid her messy split from Dean McDermott. Starting off with sharing photos of her pride and joy, she put the caption “things that make me happy” before posting sweet pics of her five kids: Beau Dean, 6, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 15, and Liam, 16.

She took the time to reflect on each one — for instance calling her oldest, Liam, “my firstborn and my greatest protector in this lifetime.” The second caption she shared, though, caught viewers’ attention. Over a picture of Finn she wrote:

“knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times”

Could these “darkest times” be a nod to her recent motel stay and alleged divorce? It definitely looks like a nod to how messy things are getting behind-the-scenes — even though she’s still refusing to acknowledge it…

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum isn’t letting all of these dark times get her completely down, though, because as she explained through her her latest visuals on her Stories — she’s got a lot to be happy about! The snapshots continued, with her sweet tributes featuring her cat Nellie as well as her other pets. She even added a photo of herself and co-star Jennie Garth, writing simply:

“BFF”

Awwww!

Tori went on to give thanks to her “gorgeous, strong and kind daughters,” as well as show her gratitude to her close friends Jennifer Raines and Jenny Reiss for “loved and supported me my whole life and never let me fall.” The Scary Movie 2 alum also shared her love with her “family and extended family,” posting a cute pic of herself with mom Candy Spelling and Million Dollar Listing‘s Josh Flagg. She wrote below the photo of the trio:

“ U BOTH”

And the love didn’t stop there, as she praised her “gusband” Mehran Farhat, her “rock” Kevin Sands, and her “best friend” and “emotional support human.” Jessica Amer. Finally, the actress thanked her pal Laura Rugetti in a special way, writing:

“the bestie that knows you so well she texts you 911 bc she knows otherwise you won’t pick up the phone and just wants to check on you “

Hmm. This is all very sweet, but we can’t help but feel this lovefest is meant to cheer herself up. Especially with that mention of “darkest times.” With the way things have been looking lately regarding Dean’s supposedly “serious” intentions of divorcing her, we’re sure a reminder she’s loved no matter what is a much needed comfort!

And the fact her husband didn’t make the cut for her little love session says a lot about where they’re standing… even if she won’t say it out loud.

