TikTok Star Alix Earle Says SHE Went 'More Psycho' Than Sophia Culpo Over Braxton Berrios Cheating Hints!

Alix Earle is ready to set the record straight on the drama with Sophia Culpo following those Braxton Berrios cheating rumors!

For those who don’t recall, the younger sister of Olivia Culpo broke the news back in March that her relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was over. Why? She spilled to fans at the time there was a “betrayal” that caused “a lot of trust was broken.” Yeesh! Naturally, fans believed Sophia was hinting that the 27-year-old football player had cheated on her.

The infidelity speculation only ramped up when he stepped out with a new girl at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix — right after that “betrayal” post. That girl was TikTok personality Alix Earle. And safe to say some people weren’t happy about the social media star cheating with another woman’s man! The backlash became so bad that Braxton took to Instagram Stories to shut down the allegations, saying:

“I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So when we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter.”

If nothing happened, why was Sophia super shady toward Braxton and implying that he betrayed her?! She shut down the NFL star’s claims in a since-deleted TikTok video, saying they were still together in February! Oof. Sounds like he’s fudging the numbers to nix the cheating claims, right? So much drama!

But what does Alix have to say about this, considering she’s caught in the middle? Well, we finally got her side of the story in this alleged cheating scandal. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, the 22-year-old influencer was asked point-blank by host Alex Cooper whether she had hooked up with Braxton while he was still involved with Sophia. (THANK YOU, ALEX!)

Upon hearing the question, Alix said just being asked about it was “triggering” — as she thought back to the negative remarks she’d received amid the scandal:

“When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they’re like ‘Hello, Alix, this stuff does normally not get to you.’ But from what we just talked about I spent my childhood thinking this is basically the worst thing you could do to another human.”

For those who don’t know, Alix is the daughter of Thomas “TJ” Earle. The name is a mere footnote in political news, so we do NOT blame you if you need a refresher like we did! In short, in 2008, he was caught cheating on Alix’s mom Alisa with Ashley Dupré — the woman at the center of the prostitution scandal with former New York governor Eliot Spitzer. The affair led her parents to divorce, and TJ ended up marrying Ashley in 2013. Yeah. Alix’s stepmom is an infamous mistress from the tabloids. Wild.

So with her family history in mind, Alix cannot believe anyone would think of her being a “mistress”:

“So why the f**k would I do that? No, they were not together.”

When further pressed about the situation, Alix went on to blame Sophia for starting the drama (though note she would not call her by name so it’s definitely still raw between them):

“The ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online, and I was seen hanging out with this guy. So everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me.”

We mean, the timing was very sus…

But when Alix heard about the cheating rumors, she claims she immediately got paranoid she WAS dating a cheater! She claims to have gone “more psycho” than the Culpo Sisters star, saying she immediately demanded “receipts” from Braxton “right away” to prove he wasn’t a cheater! She explained:

“I was like, ‘There’s just no f**king way this happened.’ I was checking everything. We have probably been over this 110 times because I was like, ‘If you did that to a person, obviously of course, you’ll probably do that to me, too.’ And if I did that to someone else I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

OK, so Sophia hinted strongly that Braxton cheated. Presumably with Alix. But Alix’s reaction to that was to assume there was some mystery third woman out there? She started looking around for OTHER women he may have cheated with?

Hmm… We’re not sure how much we’re buying into this story. We mean, wouldn’t she also assume Sophia was talking about her?

We guess we wouldn’t be surprised if Braxton had lied to everyone involved to make himself look innocent! Sophia seems pretty adamant that he cheated! And Alix maintains he told her he wasn’t a cheater. But there is that little detail about him changing the months of the breakup…

You can see a clip from the interview of her addressing the cheating scandal (below):

[Image via Alix Earle/Instagram, Sophia Culpo/Instagram, New York Jets/YouTube]