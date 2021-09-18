Tourists Attack NYC Restaurant Hostess After She Asked For Proof Of Vaccination

This is just messed up…

Three tourists from Texas attacked a New York City restaurant hostess who had asked for proof that they were vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the establishment.

According to NBC News, the violence broke out around 5 pm on Thursday at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant when the women freaked out over needing their vaccine cards, a form of proof required to dine indoors per the latest vaccine mandate in the city. (FYI, owners who don’t abide by the new rule face fines starting at $1,000. So it is no joke.) Footage that captured the brawl showed one of the alleged attackers swinging at the 24-year-old employee. The hostess then can be heard screaming:

“F**k! Oh my god! What the f**k.”

Other staff members and bystanders immediately stepped in to try and break up the intense scuffle. The seating station outside the eatery was almost pushed over during the scary situation but was stopped from hitting the group by two people. Take a look at the video (below):

Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside. “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies…” @NBCNewYork after football. pic.twitter.com/xrqZoNm74R — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 17, 2021

It should go without saying, but it apparently turns out that some people need a reminder. No one should physically assault someone for just doing their job to keep everyone safe and following the guidelines that were put in place by the state!

NBC News reported that the victim was punched several times and her necklace was broken during the incident. She was later taken to the Mount Sinai Hospital, with no further details on her current condition. Police have since arrested the three women — 21-year-old Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 44-year-old Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, and 49-year-old Sally Rechelle Lewis — and they were charged with assault and criminal mischief.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for Carmine’s slammed the attacked against their employee in a statement to ABC New, saying:

“Our goal is to serve our customers great food, offer excellent service and hospitality while keeping our employees and customers safe as we comply with the government-mandated COVID-19 protocols. It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job — as required by city policies — and trying to make a living.”

They added:

“Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness.”

We are truly hoping that the victim is doing okay and is safe now. Reactions to the viral video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

