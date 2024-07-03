Travis Barker Explains How He & Kourtney Kardashian Started As 'Workout Buddies' Before Hooking Up!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were workout besties long before they decided to take it to the next level!

While speaking to People about his upcoming project Run Travis Run in an article published on Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer let the outlet in on a little secret about his and Kourt’s relationship. Before the pair tied the knot and started working on Barker Wellness, they connected over exercise, making their passion for fitness a big part of their relationship. He revealed:

“It’s one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all.”

They loved getting sweaty together even before… well, you know!

He went on to say that even two years into their marriage, they still have a strict, side-by-side fitness routine, too:

“We’ll do Pilates together, we’ll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out.”

And one of his favorite things about his wifey? Her “avocado shakes” which he says are unmatched:

“I stole her shake from her. and I’ve just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own. We’re both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She’s introduced me to particular foods.”

The rocker said he and the 45-year-old eat “a vegan diet about 75 percent of the time” which is also something she introduced him to. Their shared passion is keeping their love strong, according to Trav:

“She’s been great. It’s amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness.”

