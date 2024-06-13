Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Just FINALLY Moved In Together!

TWO YEARS after tying the knot, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are only just starting to live together! Wow!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourt finally revealed how the blended family chose to merge their lives — and why it took so long! She began by explaining the couple felt “no pressure” to move in together right away, wanting to prioritize the needs of their many kids first. It helped that they live super close to one another, of course! She explained:

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces.”

BTW, they filmed all this while they were still awaiting their newborn son Rocky Thirteen‘s arrival. His birth was a big turning point in the parents’ decision-making, she said:

“It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.”

That includes her kids with Scott Disick, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, plus stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. So, that’s a LOT of kids to merge into one home, especially if they’re all expecting their own room! We mean, even the baby got his own space!

While giving a tour of Travis’ house, which was set up with Halloween decorations, to her momma Kris Jenner, Kourt pointed out Rocky would be sleeping in the same room as a drum set, teasing:

“He’s going to get used to some drums.”

Hah! Clearly Travis is excited for his son to follow in his footsteps!

Well, there ya have it! Seems like they’ve finally truly blended their lives — if they’ve actually made the move at this point! For all we know, they could’ve made these plans but not packed their bags yet. But considering the baby’s here, it seems most likely they’ve made the transition fully by this point. Hope it’s going well! Maybe we’ll see it all next season…

