Travis Barker Sent Daughter Alabama The Sweetest Note Amid Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Difficulties

Travis Barker took the time to send his daughter Alabama some love amid Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent pregnancy difficulties.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old daughter of the legendary drummer took to her Instagram Stories to share a sticky note Trav had left her, reading:

“You are my everything”

Aww!

Alabama posted a photo of the adorable note to her story and wrote in response:

“Your [sic] truly the best dad”

So sweet! We love their relationship, it’s always been so adorable to see the Blink-182 drummer and his little girl’s antics together over the years.

The post-it note comes just days after the 47-year-old had to reschedule the Europe leg of his band’s tour and rush back home to his wife. Kourt had to have “life saving” fetal surgery for an undisclosed difficulty she was having during her pregnancy with she and Travis’ baby. Luckily, doctors were able to perform the operation successfully and things are starting to look up for the 44-year-old and her hubby.

On Friday afternoon, reports came out that the Edging drummer is even returning to tour, and while his wife is still recovering, everything seems to be “behind them” now. WONDERFUL news!

We continue to wish the best for everyone in their blended family. We love seeing all the love they have for each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram]