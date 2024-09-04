Travis Kelce ACTS In Full Trailer For Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie!

Travis Kelce is showing off his acting skills in the newest look at Grotesquerie!

Of course, we got a look at the Kansas City Chiefs player popping up in the first sneak peek of Ryan Murphy‘s new show. But now that the full trailer is out, we’re hearing him speak for the first time! At the beginning of the YouTube video, posted on Wednesday, Trav announces to viewers with a cheeky smile:

“Check out the trailer for FX’s Grotesquerie. That’s right, you may see some familiar faces.”

Ha! He definitely seems excited for his first big role!

In his first ever scene posted for all of us to see, the footballer-turned-actor speaks to costar Niecy Nash-Betts who plays Detective Lois Tryon. In a tense moment, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend keeps a rather haunted expression while he says:

“There is no future after this.”

It’s actually pretty chilling! Of course, the show clearly belongs to Niecy — and it looks really intense!

Ch-ch-check out the full trailer, with Trav’s big moment at about the 1:52 mark (below):

Wow! This is definitely a new side of Trav! Normally we see the more lighthearted, totally in love, silly side of him — but he’s proving he can do serious and intense now, too.

What do U think of his little role so far, Perezcious readers? Does KillaTrav have what it takes to be an actor? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via FX Networks/YouTube]