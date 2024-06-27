Travis Kelce Thought Alice In Wonderland Was Actually Called WHAT Instead?!? 

Oh, Travis Kelce, you’re never beating the dumb jock stereotype. LOLz!

On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star was chatting with his brother Jason about a classic Disney film — which he’d only JUST learned the real name of, likely thanks to his girlfriend Taylor Swift! While talking about tea, the athletes referenced Tweedledee and Tweedledum, characters from Alice in Wonderland. The tight end then made a shocking but hilarious confession, saying:

“Yeah. I also found out over the summer that it’s Alice in Wonderland, not Allison Wonderland.”

LMFAO!!!

Jason was shocked, asking:

“You thought it was Allison Wonderland? […] Did you ever — we’ve watched the movie, though. You know her name wasn’t Allison.”

The Super Bowl champ replied:

“I thought it was. Not one time did I catch that, dude.”

Hah! Fans are now convinced it was his pop star GF who helped him discover the real title! Many fans joked that it must have come up in conversation while discussing the singer’s middle name Alison. They wrote on X (Twitter):

“travis: baby you have the same name of that girl who follows a rabbit and falls in a hole to another world

taylor: are you talking about.. alice?

travis: no no no, alison, alison wonderland” “I bet he was like ‘is that why you made a song called wonderland!!!’? Blesssss”

Referencing a commonly mistaken lyric in Blank Space, a fan joked:

“bro was def on the ‘starbucks lovers’ train”

LOLz! Gotta love it! Watch the funny moment (below):

pic.twitter.com/LXQttuCsp7 — line ???? (@nessianxx) June 26, 2024

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

