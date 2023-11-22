Travis Kelce Reacts To His 'Nonsense' Old Tweets Going Viral!

Last week a bunch of old Travis Kelce tweets went viral. But it wasn’t like that!

No 2011 edgelord comedy, no racist rants, none of the horrible reasons old tweets usually resurface. No, it seems Taylor Swift fans just went for a peek and found… some of the funniest, silliest, most wholesome sentiments. Trav was an example of the more innocent side of the fledgling platform, years before it got Xed, just happily posting what he was doing. For instance…

“NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary”

Can’t argue with that one!!!

“Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin”

“Bout to go goat-cart racing… Haha hope I fit in the cart!!”

And the piece de resistance…

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy”

So what does 2023 Travis think about 2011 Travis going viral?

On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast with big bro Jason Kelce, he mused:

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then.”

Ha! He was just a college guy experimenting with the new social media platform, to an audience of no one! He explained:

“I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary. I’m just out here saying nonsense.”

He seems most annoyed at his poor spelling! But his big bro did try to assuage any concerns, telling him:

“Everybody’s a big fan of college Travis.”

Travis has gotten more PR savvy over the years, though — and says once he got into the NFL he meant to scrub the internet of those old tweets:

“I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted. Like, since I’ve gotten to the league, I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f**kin’ dove into 2011. What a f**kin’ year that was.

Thankfully, Jason is right. Everyone LOVES 2011 Travis. In fact, a Chipotle in Kansas City even rearranged the letters in its name to match his consistent misspelling of Chipolte! LOLz! But Trav’s final word?

“This is why I don’t tweet anymore. Because it’s just nonsense.”

Ha! What do YOU think of college Travis?? See the full convo (below)!

