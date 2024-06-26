Travis Kelce Weighs In On Bill Belichick's 49-Year Age Gap Relationship!

Travis Kelce has weighed in on Bill Belichick‘s age-gap relationship situation!

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you may not know that the 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach is now dating a 23-year-old named Jordon Hudson. But he is! And the world has been offering up a LOT of thoughts about it!

On Wednesday morning, Travis and his big bro Jason Kelce dropped the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights. While they chatted about a million different things (including meeting Prince William and his children!), the topic of Bilichick’s SUPER young girlfriend inevitably came up! And just like you’d expect… Travis had a light take!

Related: Travis Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Songs — In Order!

It all started with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end calling the septuagenarian NFL coach a “smooth operator” for being able to woo a 23-year-old, which, um… gross. But then, Travis made a huge faux pas: he almost referred to Hudson as Belichick’s “daughter” before catching himself and stopping mid-sentence! Ummm…!!!

Jason managed to head his little bro off at the pass, interrupting with this cautionary comment:

“Let’s not go there. Please. Jesus Christ.”

LOLz!

Taylor Swift‘s 34-year-old boyfriend couldn’t help but laugh about it, though. He ended up coming down on the positive side of Belichick’s relationship discourse, saying:

“He’s killing it.”

Uh, sure, Trav! Might we remind, your frontal lobe doesn’t fully develop till age 25. You can watch the whole exchange go down during the latest ep of New Heights (below):

Thoughts, y’all?? What do YOU make of Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, and their age difference?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jordon Hudson/Instagram/MEGA/WENN/New Heights/YouTube]