Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift's Dad Scott 'For Permission' To Marry HOW Long Ago??

Travis Kelce went down the traditional route when it came to proposing to Taylor Swift!

Following their engagement announcement on Tuesday, the football player’s poppa spilled the tea on how it all went down. In fact, Ed Kelce gave multiple interviews! What a ham! We guess he was fit to burst knowing about this for two weeks and having to keep it quiet!

One particularly inneresting nugget he shared? Travis asked for Scott Swift’s permission to marry the Cruel Summer singer. We now know the proposal was on August 10. But how long ago did he ask Scott? We got reports back in December 2023 that the Happy Gilmore 2 star asked Scott for his blessing to propose, but it apparently wasn’t back then! It happened much later! Ed said on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma:

“I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission. And this was probably a month ago.”

A month ago! Wow! Travis wasted no time in asking Tay to marry him then! However, that possibly was because of Scott and Ed!

Papa Swift obviously gave his blessing! And according to Ed, he then encouraged the athlete to get it “done”:

“Scott said, ‘Oh come on, when are you gonna get this done?’ Travis had these plans to do it […] before he took off for Brazil, and was gonna make a big production out of it some place. But, you know, [he] wanted to make it special.”

Both Scott and Ed wanted him to do it soon, though! Travis’ father stressed that it didn’t matter where you do it at the end of the day! The pop star was going to be happy regardless of the location:

“And I told the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it, you know?’ I mean, you do it on the side of the road … And Scott adds on, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just you’re ready. You got the ring. Go do it.’”

And he did it! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end listened to their advice and got down on one knee in the backyard at his Leawood, Kansas home before the pair went out to dinner around two weeks ago! Of course, he gussied up the place to make it look like a magical garden first… Amazing! It’s a good thing Travis asked when he did! His timing allowed Taylor to plan the perfect announcement!

