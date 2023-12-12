Travis Kelce Pal Spills Tea On Taylor Swift Romance After Sunday Night Hangout: 'So In Love'!!!

They’ve found a Wonderland and gotten lost in it!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are more in love than ever according to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s friend — and there’s even more suspicion they’re going to tie the knot soon?!

After the 33-year-old musician comforted her man following his tough loss against the Buffalo Bills, the pair reportedly rented out a luxury bus to transport their tight-knit group of friends and family to a local pop-up Christmas bar.

According to what a close friend of Travis, Cheterah Jackson, told ET on Monday, everything went great that evening despite the rough game. She explained:

“My boyfriend Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis’ friend and has known him since the 7th grade. We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends.”

It was her first time meeting Tay, and needless to say she was impressed:

“Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind.”

After spending the evening alongside Tay Tay, Trav, and Patrick Mahomes, Cheterah confirmed the couple are “so in love”:

“We had an amazing time. Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew. Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married.”

Ooh La La! Definitely adding fuel to the fire of those engagement rumors! There’s still one more day left before the tight end is supposedly going to pop the question, though…

We’re feeling all the love from the NFL star and his lady, too! On Monday barber Patrick Regan shared a snap of the Anti Hero songstress planting a sweet smooch on her man’s cheek after the game in his photo dump to Instagram. Ch-ch-check out the post — the kiss is alllll the way at the end:

They are certainly not shy about PDA — and we LOVE it! Chetera herself shared more

Do U think wedding bells are in Taylor and Travis’ imminent future? It would be very soon, but they also seem very good for each other. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]