Travis Kelce Is Going ALL OUT To Plan The ‘Best Party Possible’ For Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday! Details!

Travis Kelce’s got something special brewin’ for Taylor Swift’s birthday.

The pop superstar turns 34 years old on Wednesday, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has turned it into his mission to make it a memorable occasion for her! On Monday, an insider told Us Weekly that Travis “wants to throw the best party possible” for the Lover singer, and it sounds like he’s not pinching pennies as far as budget goes!

The source added:

“Money is not an object.”

Damnnn, Travis! We see you! He’s putting that NFL salary to use!

The source also revealed that he wants all of Taylor’s “close friends” to be there for the celebration… Which per a second source, is set to take place in New York City, rather than in Kansas City, Missouri, where the two have been spending a lot of time lately. Party in the Big Apple? MUST be something big!!

Just last week, an insider told Life&Style that the footballer “has something special planned” — both an “intimate romantic dinner” for just them two, in addition to a “semi-surprise party.” Word was that he could even use the occasion as an “opportunity to propose.”

