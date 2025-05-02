Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says...

Man, the rumors that pop up about these two, huh??

When Travis Kelce first shot his shot with Taylor Swift he’d already gone from his thick, coiffed hair from the Catching Kelce days to a more utilitarian shaved look. But after that football season was over, he finally started to grow it out again. Or did he? Dun dun DUN!

LOLz! For real, tons of folks online have been spreading a rumor he wasn’t able to grow that hair back — and his longer look in recent months is actually the result of a hair transplant! Presumably these “fans” think he got it for Tay, who prefers it to the buzzed look.

TBH we have no idea where this fan theory even originated. We mean… hair grows back! LOLz! That’s how it works! It’s not automatically some conspiracy! And shaved head or no, Trav never showed any signs of male pattern baldness that we saw. But you know how it goes with these rumors.

Thankfully, someone can do a little blocking for the Kansas City Chiefs star — and debunk this nonsense!

Vince Garcia has been Trav’s barber for some time, and he’s totally open about the fact. Heck, he even posts video of their appointments!

Crazy that folks still wouldn’t believe it. But they don’t. For the doubters, Vince spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday, laughing off the rumors. He stated unequivocally:

“Nah, not at all, man. That’s a full head of hair right there.”

Vince said he first met Trav years ago, and he’s been a loyal customer ever since that first time:

“Ever since then we’ve grown a really great relationship. Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I’ve done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show.”

In other words, he’s Trav’s go-to hair guy. So either you take his word for it… or you assume it’s a growing conspiracy, and he’s in on it! LOLz!

Vince isn’t too worried about the circus surrounding Trav. He knows, away from the spotlight and the obsession, there’s a really good guy:

“Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally. He’s a great dude, man. A great friend, as well.”

Sooooo… Everyone cool??

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/Vince Garcia/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]