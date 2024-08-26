Gotta Run! Travis Kelce Spotted Jetting From Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion In Early Morning Hours After Party!

All good things must come to an end…

Travis Kelce‘s reunion with Taylor Swift didn’t last long, unfortunately. Early Monday morning, DailyMail.com broke the news the NFL star made a mad dash from the singer’s Rhode Island home after the lovely weekend they spent together. As we previously reported, the pair had a heck of a house party, full of their A-list friends as they celebrated Tay Tay finally finishing out her Eras Tour. With football season rapidly approaching, though, Trav had to take off back towards Kansas City after the little break.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed at the airport around midnight in some casual clothes and a baseball cap in order to keep a low-profile, leaving Taylor back at holiday house with her friends. He’s expected to attend the Kansas City Sports Awards to receive the “Sportsperson of the Year” honor. He had a two hour flight to get back home, leaving plenty of time for him to get prepped for the ceremony.

Man, these two are so busy! We’re glad they’re not letting it keep them from seeing one another whenever they can! But man they are putting some miles on those jets!

