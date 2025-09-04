Travis Kelce Jokes About Taylor Swift Engagement At First Chiefs Presser Since The Big Day!

Aw! Travis Kelce isn’t done talking about his engagement!

The football star is in Brazil as he prepares for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo on Friday, kicking off the regular NFL season.

During his first press conference since announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift on Thursday, a reporter asked the 35-year-old how his “life has changed” and if he’s had any “difficulty to focus” on the field since he started “dating” the pop star. Definitely a loaded question considering the singer’s been blamed for pulling his focus from the game, and the athlete has also been candid about how his standards “slipped a little bit” last season while he pursued other opportunities, resulting in a disappointing Super Bowl loss.

But before getting to even address the question, his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, who was beside him, hilariously chimed in to make sure they all got it right:

“Engaged!”

Hah! That’s right, not just dating anymore! And how could everyone forget that detail?? It’s practically all anyone’s been talking about — including Trav and his family!

Everyone laughed at the correction as Travis smiled and replied:

“There we go. Exactly. I got one more ring from it. Well, two if we’re counting the first Super Bowl.”

LOLz!

The New Heights podcast host then got serious for a moment, expressing:

“I would say, ever since I’ve been dating Taylor, life has been fun, you know. It’s been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes and I accept that, but it’s just… I’m living life. Living on a high, I guess.”

Patrick added:

“It’s a dream, dude.”

So sweet!

We love to hear him gush about her!

Ch-ch-check out the full presser (below) with the Taylor chatter happening about 23 minutes in:

Travis really seems so happy as a fiancé! We hope this positive energy secures them a win in the upcoming game. That would be an epic way to start the season!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

