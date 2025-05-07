Travis Kelce Says He 'Didn't Have Any Girlfriends' After Mom Donna Revealed THIS About His Dating Life!

Momma Kelce is spilling the tea!

Donna Kelce was the special guest on Wednesday’s Mother’s Day edition of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. In the wide-ranging convo, she didn’t hold back when her eldest asked if she ever did “not like” any of their girlfriends or his “now wife” Kylie Kelce, who we assume doesn’t have to worry about that now that she’s part of the fam. LOLz!

The topic came up as the threesome were answering a caller question, giving advice on what to do about a teenage boy who wants to follow his high school sweetheart to college. They were all strongly against that, with Jason noting it sounded like the mother didn’t love the girlfriend too much. So when pressed about her feelings toward her son’s romances in high school, Donna dished:

“Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home.”

Hah! She carried on as the former Eagles player tried to stop her:

“You dated, but I didn’t know any of them.”

She then shared about Travis:

“With Trav, I met one or two.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked shocked as he joked:

“What? I didn’t have any girlfriends.”

Hah! We don’t buy that for a second. As an adult, he dated Kayla Nicole for years and starred on an E! reality dating series called Catching Kelce. We bet he got around in school! But we guess no one counts before his end game, Taylor Swift, right?

The 72-year-old had even less to say about their time in college, sharing:

“I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?”

Poking fun at himself, Jason teased:

“I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa, that’s why I had zero game.”

OMG! He also said he “sucked at talking to women,” but his momma assured him he’s much better at that now (though he doesn’t agree). So cute!

You gotta watch the clip for yourself to see how embarrassed the brothers looked to hear their mom tell the whole world about their dating histories. It’s so sweet! See it at the 32-minute mark (below):

Adorbz!

Thoughts??

