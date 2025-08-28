Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Ready To Settle Down After Engagement In This HUGE Way!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for their happily ever after.

These two A-listers have rocked us all for the past couple years since they first got together, but none of that compares to the heartwarming feeling that spread worldwide after they announced their engagement on Tuesday. And already, people are asking the inevitable question: what’s next?

Well, aside from some serious wedding planning, we now know what’s next: house hunting! And no, we ain’t talking about the HGTV show! LOLz!

According to a new report in Us Weekly on Wednesday, the Shake It Off singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are said to be looking into “different destinations” as they try to figure out where to plant roots for their FOREVER HOME!!! Ahhh!!!

Obviously, they’ve got all the money in the world — both individually and certainly collectively. So, from a financial perspective, they can live wherever the heck they want! But, well, what do they want? That’s the question! And an answer isn’t forthcoming… yet.

A source said this to the mag about the engaged couple’s initial thoughts:

“They aren’t 100 percent sure where they will plant roots, so that’s why they have been looking around.”

As Swifties no doubt know, the 35-year-old pop superstar hails from West Reading, Pennsylvania, which is just about 60 miles outside of Philly. Meanwhile, Travis is from the Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Westlake. And remember, it was in the Cleveland area that these two were spotted just last month on what insiders later reported was apparently a house-hunting excursion.

Sooo… does that mean Cleveland could be the spot of their ‘forever’ home? Well, maybe. But maybe not! Taylor’s got real estate all over the country, including one of her favorite spots in the whole wide world — her oceanside Rhode Island home! And as you may recall, she was at one point said to be getting that pad ready for her forever future with the football great.

All of the taken together could mean Rhode Island will be the walk-off-into-the-sunset spot for this AH-Mazing duo. But again, maybe not!! We are far from a definitive word on this topic just yet. At this point, we’ve got nothing but a lot of questions and exceedingly few answers!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Thoughts? Theories?? Predictions?! Drop ’em (below)!

