Is Travis Scott Telling Everyone Ex Kylie Jenner Is On OZEMPIC In New Song?!

Kylie Jenner is known for having one of the best bodies in Hollywood, even snapping back super fast from having two kids. But is momma’s little secret chemical injections?!

That’s what fans are thinking after her ex’s latest track! Travis Scott and Playboy Carti‘s fresh collab BackrOOms dropped Monday, and in it the Astroworld rapper seemingly spills the dietary deets behind Kylie’s kickin’ bod. He raps about a woman being on the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic — and listeners think it’s confirmation about his ex! You can check out the track (below):

The lyrics on the verse in question go:

“She doin’ Ozempic, tryna be different, tryna be a new woman. That s**t look iffy, need her thick, needed her to move somethin’. Like it prove somethin’, just don’t you remove nothin’.”

He’s certainly criticizing use of the drug — but is it about Kylie?? It certainly seems to fit some fan theories about her slimmer look lately, especially amid her new relationship…

Related: Travis Reflects On ‘Devastating’ Astroworld Tragedy: ‘I Always Think About It’

Speaking of which, why would Travis suddenly be so antagonistic toward his ex? Well, that question has a one-word answer.

Yeah, ever since Kylie started dating Timothée Chalamet, the exes’ amicable split suddenly got real sour. On his recent track Meltdown, he took a jab at Kylie’s movie star boyfriend, rapping:

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / got the / Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn an athlete like it’s calories / find another flame hot as me, bitch”

So this isn’t without precedent. Clearly Kylie moving on with this particular guy struck a nerve. But is Travis really airing his baby momma’s dirty laundry now? This would be a real line he’s crossing! Maybe even a HIPAA violation?? Could he really do that?

Folks keeping up with the Kardashians think so! In a Reddit thread about the song, fans wrote:

“Not the ozempic shade” “Not Kylie getting called out for the ozempic by her baby daddy! gosh, this is so funny… embarassing as f**k for Kylie, but funny nonetheless” “Confirmed… her ozempic use to be a new skinny woman for Timmy, said her [butt] looks ‘iffy’ and said she’s just doing this to prove something… all in one verse? I’m ctfuuu.” “No bc why he spilled alllll her business”

Do YOU think Travis is outing Kylie’s use of Ozempic?? Is it spite over her relationship with the Wonka star?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]