Trevor Noah Sues NYC Hospital & Doctor Over Alleged Botched Surgery, Says He's Left With 'Permanent' Damage

Trevor Noah is heading to court!

According to legal documents obtained by People on Saturday, the 37-year-old The Daily Show host filed a lawsuit against the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and Dr. Riley J. Williams III last month after they allegedly botched an operation he underwent in 2020. While the lawsuit doesn’t get into too many specifics, it seems the star’s complaint is primarily about the surgery and aftercare.

Per the documents, Trevor was a patient between August 24, 2020, and December 17, 2020, and went under the knife on November 23, 2020. And apparently, the whole process was a disaster for him! The comedian claims that the defendants “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.” He also accuses them of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment.” Additionally, Trevor states that the defendants failed to “prescribe proper medications,” did not “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and never used “proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that he “was suffering” from.

As a result, Trevor claims the damage done is now “permanent, severe and grievous.” Oh no! He said he suffered “serious personal injuries” upon his recovery from surgery, and such ailments left him “rendered sick, sore lame and disabled.” Furthermore, he shared that since he was bedridden at home for an extended period of time, he experienced “severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain.” Trevor also “was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

“Permanent”?! Oh s**t!

Details about what kind of procedure the Born a Crime author had and why are unknown at this time – but it must have been pretty serious to potentially cause this much damage.

In response to the suit, a representative for the hospital denied any claims of wrongdoing to People, saying:

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

The hospital added that it is “committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year” before concluding:

“This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally.”

Trevor has not publicly commented on the lawsuit at this time – but as usual, we’ll keep you posted if he does.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]