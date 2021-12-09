See Kourtney Kardashian’s HILARIOUS Response To Claims She’s Had 'Plenty Of Surgery'

Like it or not, the Kardashians are always going to have plastic surgery rumors swirling around them.

We’re sure it must get tiring for the KarJenner clan to deal with the gossip all the time, but it’s par for the course with being one of the most visible families on the planet. Plus, their appearances have undeniably changed over the years. Whether that’s due to makeup, styling, genuine cosmetic procedures, or just aging is anyone’s guess because (for the most part) the group has kept quiet about getting work done.

Even if it’s not outright denial, the ladies still tend to keep it vague when it comes to going under the knife. Take Kourtney Kardashian’s latest clap back. It started with a fan account posting some old pics of the family, including the Poosh founder with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. The caption claimed:

“the kardashians before they became ‘the kardashians.'”

One fan observed:

“Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.”

But another commenter disagreed, saying Kourt was just as transformed as Kim and Khloé:

“kourtney got plenty of surgery! she just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start”

Huh. Accusing someone of getting really good plastic surgery that looks natural and isn’t too drastic? Not an insult by any means — and the 42-year-old agrees! Somehow, some way, Kourtney found herself deep in the comments section on this corner of the internet to reply:

“no better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift um, thanks and you were just getting started.”

Ha!

LOLz! Glad Kourt can be somewhat gracious about it. We’re not sure how the momma of three ended up in this totally random convo (she wasn’t even tagged, as far as we could tell), but it’s a good reminder if you’re talking about someone on the Internet, there’s always a chance they’ll see it.

BTW, we have to point out that this wasn’t an outright denial… nor did she come to her sisters’ defense to deny any surgery they may or may not have had. It’s worth mentioning, because as the original commenter explained:

“i wasnt even trying to ‘bash’ her, just reminding people that hollywood is very rarely natural and that they shouldnt compare their bodies to any kardashian”

It’s definitely true you shouldn’t compare your bod to a Kardashian’s, we have to agree with that. Obviously there’s lighting, filters, photoshop, the time and money for personal trainers… but also, don’t compare your body to anyone’s! Just our two cents.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was the commenter way off base?Should people be more open to talking about (or being honest about) cosmetic surgery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dimitri Halkidis / WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]