Kim Kardashian Is Ready 'To Take More Drastic Measures' If Kanye West Doesn't Stop His Public Rants!

Kim Kardashian has been going through it this year. And much like her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, she is now at the end of her proverbial rope when it comes to her ex’s actions.

Kanye West is, unfortunately, the topic of conversation among KarJenner konnections right now, as he continues to antagonize the family — and Kim, specifically. But a new source is now speaking up about the Hurricane rapper’s problematic public outbursts, and it sounds like the SKIMS mogul is all the way over it.

Speaking to ET in a new report published early on Wednesday morning, an insider revealed a lot of key new details about the 41-year-old reality TV star’s outlook right now. For one, the mother of four is apparently still optimistic, “hoping” that Ye will soon move on from publicly attacking Pete on Instagram. Of course, that appears unlikely to happen at this point. So, Kim has steadied herself for the storm.

The insider explained it all (below):

“Kim didn’t want Pete to make things worse, but she was also glad that he stuck up for her. It is nice that Kim has Pete on her side publicly and privately. Kanye’s actions are causing a lot of stress for her. She wants him to stop and not have the kids hear anything or be affected negatively by his antics.”

That tracks with what we’ve previously reported — especially the angle on Pete’s show of support for his new girlfriend. We love to hear that! We just wish it hadn’t come up in these terribly tenuous circumstances.

Worse than all this, though, is the effect the ex-couple’s strain is already having on their children. While it appears as though the younger ones — 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm — have thus far been somewhat shielded from the public fallout of Ye’s Instagram actions, 8-year-old daughter North is already mixed up in it.

The source cryptically says North “hears things from her friends,” and ET further alleges that she “has found her dad on social media.”

Oh, no…

Of course, North’s TikTok use has been one of Kanye’s foremost stated concerns throughout this controversy. So it’s ironic, and dark, to think that the little girl is coming across Ye’s aggressive actions like this. If he’s so concerned about her social media use, maybe he should set the example himself and log off??

When it comes to Kim’s new man, the insider shared new deets on Pete’s outlook through all this, as well:

“Pete is really over Kanye and has had enough. Pete is at a point where he is not backing down. He needs Kanye to stop and thinks he has gone way too far. Pete is super into Kim, and this is how he is showing it. He is not taking anything from Kanye anymore.”

So this marks yet another insider leaking Pete’s frustrations about this ongoing situation. Clearly, the Meet Cute star is sick of being in this position!

Pete and Kim are apparently locked in together on this one, too. The insider further explained as much about the KKW Beauty exec with this super cryptic statement about taking “more drastic measures” if Ye doesn’t back off:

“Kim agrees with Pete, and if Kanye doesn’t stop, she knows she will be forced to take more drastic measures. She just doesn’t want anything bad to happen.”

WHOA!

It’s unclear exactly what those measures could be, but we have previously reported about how Kim is specifically not seeking out a protective order against the Jesus Walks rapper. Could that change following this unsettling source statement, though? Or something else? It certainly makes us wonder…

Whether the protective order situation ever changes or not, it sounds like there very well could be some more legal maneuvering here. For one, even though Kim and Kanye do not have a formal custody agreement in place, a second source revealed to ET that the rapper “hopes to change that.”

The insider revealed:

“Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason. Kanye feels he’s not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can’t work something out with Kim will go to court.”

Certainly, that could prove to be quite the legal battle. We just continue to hope that both Kim and Kanye take actions to benefit the former couple’s four children — including, but not limited to, Ye somehow finding it within him to stop the public pronouncements against Pete.

