Here’s What Trevor Noah Said To Set Kanye West Off…

At this point, it’s hard to keep up with all the people Kanye West is feuding with amidst his divorce drama. But how did Trevor Noah end up in the mix?

If you were keeping up with Ye’s series of angry Instagram posts on Wednesday morning, you probably saw the screenshot of a Google search for Trevor’s name. The rapper vindictively captioned the pic:

“All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya”

Related: How Much Kanye REALLY Gets To See The Kids Amid Divorce…

What caused Ye to so egregiously accuse the comedian of anti-Blackness? It goes back to a segment of The Daily Show on Tuesday. In the clip, Trevor observed how the Donda artist has become “more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim [Kardashian] back.” Noting how this has all played out publicly, he said:

“It’s spun into a story that seems fully tabloid, but I think… deserves a little more awareness from the general public. Because it touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit.”

The Comedy Central star brought up Ye’s self-professed mental health issues, connecting that to his alarming new music video about harming Pete Davidson. (“I do understand that art can be therapy. … But I also understand that therapy can be therapy.”) He reflected:

“With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel, we don’t know how to worry. And I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Oh, leave me to create my art.’ Yeah, but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now, when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry, because it’s not problems? Or it is problems? Which is it? It puts society in a precarious position.”

Trevor criticized Pete for offering the artist mental health help only after goading him about being “in bed with your wife.” But the host focused primarily on how Ye’s “escalating” actions would affect his ex. He acknowledged the theory that the whole situation is “a big marketing stunt” for the new Hulu show, saying:

“I get it, but there’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone.'”

He went on:

“Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time. ‘Cause I’ll be honest with you, what I see from this situation: I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed.”

And while people may have good reasons for disliking Kim, he stated:

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

The 38-year-old continued:

“What we’re seeing though, is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her. Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

He remarked that victims of abuse are frequently asked “why didn’t you leave,” despite the fact that often “when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier.” To demonstrate his point, Trevor made a powerful connection to his own experiences:

“I grew up my whole life in an abusive household, right? Most of my life. … One of the things I found most interesting was how often people told my mom that she was overreacting. What I found interesting was how many times people told my mom to calm down, people told my family to calm — everyone. And everyone had different reasons.”

He shared:

“I remember seeing this as a child, by the way. … And you see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them. As opposed to people questioning what is happening to them. And for years people said this s**t. … Police, some family, strangers, whatever it was. … And I’ll never forget, one day I got a call from my brother, saying ‘Hey, Mom has just been shot in the head. She’s in the hospital now. She’s just been shot.'”

The television personality admitted that his own story might be why he “[looks] at the story differently,” though he was adamant that he was not saying Ye would perpetuate the same kind of violence on Kim. Trevor was actually pretty fair to the Yeezy founder, even agreeing with his stance on North West’s TikTok. However, he condemned the ongoing harassment in no uncertain terms. He said:

“I know it’s nuanced. I’m not saying Kanye is just a bad guy. Please. But just as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Hey, slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and s**t might go down.'”

Related: Why Kim Is NOT Seeking Protective Order Against Kanye Amid Online Attacks

He concluded:

“And all I’m saying about this story is, if Kim cannot escape this — Kim Kardashian, if she cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

It’s sad that Ye dismissed this commentary out of hand. It’s not a personal attack on him by any means, but a sobering look at what’s really happening. Ye might want to take this opportunity to step back and see just how his pattern of behavior is coming across to the rest of the world. We really hope he ends his vendetta and de-escalates this situation.

The Daily Show segment was uploaded to YouTube along with a fundraiser for the ​​National Network to End Domestic Violence. You can watch the full clip (below):