Khloé Kardashian Got Flowers From Tristan Thompson Days After Her Abrupt Instagram Unfollow...

Things are back to normal now for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson… well, maybe?!

As you’ll recall, the two made headlines last week when the Good American founder unfollowed her NBA-playing baby daddy on Instagram. But now, a big bouquet of flowers later, everything seems to be a little better between the two of them! At least on social media!

ICYMI, this all started back on Friday when the world figured out that Khloé had stopped following Tristan at some point that week. It went further, too; Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, AND Scott Disick all unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers star, as well. Ouch!!!

While it’s not exactly known why, the consensus is that True Thompson‘s momma was reacting to a podcast interview former KarJenner friend Larsa Pippen gave days before that, in which she claimed to have been dating Tristan before Khloé originally got with him a few years ago. Historically, the Larsa drama runs deep with Kim Kardashian West and the rest of her now-estranged (former) famous friends, and even though an insider indicated Khloé’ didn’t believe Larsa’s comments about Tristan, it’s still not surprising the Revenge Body host reacted. Drama, drama, drama!

But on Monday evening, things evidently took a turn, as the reality TV star showed off a HUGE bouquet of new flowers from the 29-year-old, all with the help of True, the sweetest and most adorable flower model EVER!

In two different videos posted to her Instagram Stories (screenshots, below), you can see Khloé clearly thank Tristan for the gift — which, she explained in the videos was due to winning a People’s Choice Award on Sunday night:

Fun!

For the record, as of Tuesday morning it appears the former late night radio host still hasn’t re-followed Tristan on IG. So she’ll accept the flowers, but not follow the account… Cold! Ha!

This whole episode just goes to reinforce how Larsa’s podcast chat really must have gotten under the KarJenner fam’s skin. Whether it’s Khloé and company getting passive-aggressive with social media follows, or Kim pretending to be unbothered AF just to prove a point without saying it in so many words, Pippen sure got their attention, didn’t she?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is the (new) drama here pretty much over between Khloé and Tristan?! Or is it only just beginning??

Sound OFF about things with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

