Tristan Thompson Is Determined To Have True Thompson ‘Live Her Very Best Life’

Daddy’s little girl!

Tristan Thompson might be back together with baby momma Khloé Kardashian, but the number one girl in his life is always going to be their daughter daughter True Thompson!

Related: Rob Kardashian Trolls Tristan Thompson’s New Look With Classic Reference!

An insider spilled to Us Weekly:

“Tristan often spoils her like she is daddy’s little princes. He wants her to live her very best life in more ways than one.”

So, so sweet!

We can only imagine that it wasn’t easy exactly for the 36-year-old to take her ex back, especially after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, but co-parenting is their priority for True’s sake, as Khloé explained to People recently:

“So many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first. If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can.” The reality star also got raw (below) about her own emotions, sharing:

“Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he’s literally one of my best friends. A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I’m so grateful. Especially during this time because it’s such an isolating time. I’m really grateful for that support and that additional help.” Her ability to positively co-parent is something the Good American founder largely credits to the examples set forth by her parents after their own separation when she was young, she added: “Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative. I’m sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative.” Referencing the relationship her stepfather and father had, as well as the relationship Kylie and Kendall Jenner had with the late Robert Kardashian, Koko continued: “My stepdad and my dad would play golf would play golf once a week and my dad would come over for dinner once a week and to my little sisters, that was their uncle Robert. We were very close and it was all led with love.” We’re glad they’ve made such positive strides to work on things for the sake of True. Even if it doesn’t last… let’s hope that she is shielded from it!!

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram.]