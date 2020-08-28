Scott Disick Inadvertently Confirms Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Totally Back Together! Oops!

The cat is officially out of the bag… and Scott Disick is the one to thank! Or blame!

The 37-year-old reality TV star must’ve forgotten how famous he is, and/or how highly followed his Instagram actions are, because one little slip up by Lord Disick’s commenting fingers has us confirming what we pretty much all already knew: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are TOTALLY back together and officially a couple again!

It all started early on Friday morning, when the Good American founder took to her own Instagram account to post pics and Stories of a new photo shoot and re-stock announcement for her popular bikini line.

As you can see (below), the pics themselves are hot AF, with the 36-year-old business mogul momma stunning in super-sexy high-waisted bottoms while accessorizing with a perfectly understated gold belly chain:

LOVE IT! (Also, not for nothing, but we low-key love how this pic actually looks like Khloé this time?! Just saying!!)

Anyways, we’re fans, and we weren’t the only ones who felt some type of way about the new pic, either! Lord Disick’s loose lips popped up quickly in the comments section, referencing Khloé’s 29-year-old NBA player baby daddy in such a way that, well, there’s just no doubt any more as to whether True Thompson‘s parents are back to being an item. He wrote:

“@realtristan13 is a lucky man!”

Lucky man? In the present tense? That would only make sense if they’re together now! And Scott would know if that were true!

Another piece of evidence? Scott seems to have deleted his comment. However, this is the Internet! Minutes after he posted it, DailyMail.com snapped a screenshot of the eye-catching words:

Oops! Well, whether you meant to or not, thanks for the confirmation, Scott!

Obviously Scott wasn’t the only one to notice the amazing pic. Other famous celebs have commented on the sexy bikini shot, including Kim Kardashian West, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Addison Rae, Morgan Stewart, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lala Kent, and more… just not Scott any more! Oh and here’s what the “lucky man” himself wrote:

BTW, a rep for Khloé gave the “no comment” spin to DM when they asked about Scott’s itchy Instagram fingers, but, like, come on! Y’all got caught! Just ‘fess up already!!!

A long time coming…

Whether the official confirmation ever comes or “no comment” remains the couple’s shield, it’s quite the understatement to say this is the end of a long road back for Tristan. Of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was at the epicenter of the infamous Jordyn Woods controversy back in February of 2019, and that along with other cheating allegations and rumors had him fully on the outs with the Revenge Body host for quite a while after True’s birth.

The pair has co-parented swimmingly for the past 18 months, though, doting on True while keeping the romance mostly out of it for a while there. Slowly but surely, however, Tristan worked his way back into Khloé’s good graces until recent rumors and insider chatter turned to full-on reconciliation.

And now, after several weeks of storylines with sources claiming the pair has fully reconciled, Scott’s comment here appears to be the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Here we go!!!

Now all that’s left is for Scott to officially reconcile with Kourtney Kardashian, as has long been rumored, and it will all REALLY come full circle. Maybe Khloé will get revenge on him by dropping a comment on one of Kourt’s IG posts soon?! Just saying!!!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?! Scott’s confirmation is definitely news, but we all kind of knew this was coming, so it feels… obvious? But also like a big deal?! Can it be both?? LOLz!

Sound OFF with your take on this love story, as well as Lord Disick’s loose lips, down in the comments (below)!!!

