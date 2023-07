Troye Sivan said “eff the masses” and made this one for the gays!

Rush is SUPER QUEER! And super good!

Slutpop lives on! And so does pride!

And this track while on the surface may not – it feels…. important right now!!

Can’t get enough of it!

And the video is very racy!

Check it out above!

