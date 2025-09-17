Nice Try, Guy! Ned Fulmer's Wife Has 'Absolutely Not' Forgiven Him For Cheating: 'F**k No'!

Well, this is an interesting way to start a comeback. At least he’s being honest finally!

If you didn’t catch it, Ned Fulmer, the Try Guys star who built a career on being a “wife guy” and then got caught having an affair, is back. He began with a supposedly candid convo with People, but it turned out he was being pretty cagey and misleading in the interview.

See, he really made it sound like his marriage to Ariel Fulmer had healed, saying their relationship was “stronger than it was before” and citing a new “foundation of trust” built through couples therapy and such. What Ned didn’t say — but sources spilled a few hours later — was that he and Ariel had split! They’ve been separated a long time! What a bunch of BS…

Related: Was Shaun White Cheating On Nina Dobrev? Did He NEVER Want To Marry Her?? Insider Says…

We guess he was saving that reveal for his new show, where he’s leaning into his new identity as a “fail guy.” The podcast is called Rock Bottom, and the idea is to speak to people about their lowest moments — like being canceled for betraying their wife and audience simultaneously, that kind of thing. Ned actually basically is the first guest, or at least the first subject. The premiere episode features a conversation with Ariel, where they talk about their rock bottom. Which was entirely his fault.

They fully confirm the news that spilled out after his duplicitous People profile — they’ve been separated a while now. But that doesn’t mean their marriage isn’t strong, in Ned’s eyes. He explained:

“We are still friends, we have children together, we go on trips together. There is a spectrum of being together/not together. There’s ways in which we’re together, but the way that everyone wants to know, like, ‘Are you still, like, an item? Are you still a couple?’ No.”

See, guys? He wasn’t lying, the answer was on a spectrum. But seriously, yeah, he was super misleading.

As it turns out, the couple have not been a couple the ENTIRE TIME! Ariel didn’t take this man back after that! Ned admitted:

“We really haven’t been at all these last three years. There’s moments that we’ve kind of tried. But just because you go to a Taylor Swift concert together doesn’t mean that all is forgiven.”

UGH, she got to go to the Eras Tour and then had to look over and see her own… Joe Jonas??

As for Ariel, she was totally honest in the interview, brutally so. That included telling the world, HELL NO she never forgave this man for what he did!

“People ask me, ‘Do you forgive Ned for what he did?’ And the answer is no. Absolutely not. How can you forgive somebody for lying to you? For cheating on you? No. F**k no!”

Good for you, girl!

As for all of his talk about them being stronger now? She does affirm they spend time together as a family, as co-parents. And that’s what’s important, the continuity for the children. She explained:

“I feel like forgiveness isn’t the goal at this point. We’ve been together for a long time, and you are the father of my two beautiful children, and we know each other really well. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff, and the fact that I can be around you and still have a good time and enjoy spending time with you and enjoy spending time with my kids — I think that’s a win.”

Leaning into the positive, Ned tried to put a shiny coat of paint on their more cordial estrangement:

“It’s taken a lot of hard work to do that. As we’ve adjusted, we’ve recalibrated our relationship towards more of a platonic friendship.”

Though he added, perhaps a little passive aggressively?

“And as much progress as we’ve had, you’re still very angry.”

She responded aggressive aggressively:

“Of course I’m still angry. We lost a lot.”

Now THAT feels like honesty. You can watch the full conversation (below):

Frankly we’re glad she didn’t take him back after that horrid violation. We know some couples are able to get past cheating, but for this guy to do that behind her back with someone she knew — all while having built his public persona on his relationship with her? Heck, we’re still angry, and we’ve never even met either of them!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Ned Fulmer/YouTube.]