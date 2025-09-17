Ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer Was Lying! He & Wife Are Separated After Cheating Scandal!

A liar AND a cheat? We’d feign shock here, but… honestly we’re not even gonna try.

OK, so if you missed it disgraced former The Try Guys star Ned Fulmer took his big first step toward a comeback on Tuesday with a lengthy, supposedly candid People interview. In it he spoke about his 2022 cheating scandal and being fired from the mega-popular YouTube channel, how he’d retreated from social media and public life ever since.

But he also touched on something everyone wanted to know all about — his marriage status! After the self-described “wife guy” so horribly betrayed his wife with the Try Guys’ producer, it seemed like their marriage was over. And of course, fans already knew Ariel Fulmer from the channel, too — so they were offended on her behalf.

However… Ned surprised everyone in his interview by — if not stating outright — very heavily implying that they were still together! He boasted how the pair had built a new “foundation of trust” through introspection and therapy:

“It’s certainly stronger than it was before. We have a much clearer sense of boundaries — understanding and respecting each other’s boundaries — as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant.”

See? “Stronger than it was before”? He also said they’d come to a “place of healing.” As People put it, they were able “to move past the infidelity that threatened to uproot their relationship.” So the mag giving him the platform were pretty clear the couple were still going strong.

Well, it turns out… they are NOT!

According to TMZ in a bombshell report just hours later, they’re separated! Sources close to the couple — sorry, the former couple — told the outlet after his big coming back out party that the Fulmers have not been together romantically for some time. And People have since confirmed it with their sources!

So all that talk about trust and a “sense of boundaries” — it was about him not getting anywhere near her again?? Ouch! We guess he’s more of an “ex-wife guy” now…

Why lie?? Well, the sources say that new show he’s plugging, Rock Bottom? The premiere episode on Wednesday was where he planned to reveal what was really going on in his candid discussion with Ariel.

But uh… did that necessitate lying by omission to People and therefore the internet the day before? It kinda seems like his “discomfort with honesty” is alive and well if he’s willing to wrongfoot his potential audience for more downloads of his new podcast. Are we right here??

Anyhoo, he better as hell HOPE he’s separated from this wife! Because TMZ also got a pic of the controversial vlogger with another woman who is definitely NOT Ariel! He and this mystery woman were photographed at the at the Zebulon’s bar in Los Angeles on September 7. There was no PDA captured, but witnesses said they were talking “a really long time” and seemed to be there together. Like… a date?

Damn, if TMZ had gotten the photo but not the spillage from their sources, we’d think history was repeating itself and he was cheating on Ariel all over again! You can see the snap HERE.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Ned being majorly dishonest here? Just being a show businessman? Both??

