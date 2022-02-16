Tyrese Mourns After Mother Dies Of COVID: 'This Is The Saddest Moment Of My Life'

Tyrese Gibson is mourning after the death of his beloved mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

The elder Gibson died following a valiant battle against COVID-19 and pneumonia, and Tyrese was there to spend time with her during her time of need.

Related: Bob Saget’s Shocking Death Raises Questions About Severe Head Injuries

Posting an announcement to Instagram on Monday night, the 43-year-old actor shared a touching video showing he and his mother, hand-in-hand, as she sat in the hospital bed by his side.

Speaking to his mother directly in the emotional video, Tyrese said:

“I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you’re gonna hold my hand, Mom, OK?”

Writing in the caption of the video post, he added:

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor [sic] my mother This is the saddest moment of my life…. My sweet Valentine just passed away…. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her … We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this.”

Just awful.

Here is the Fast & Furious star’s full post:

Just heartbreaking…

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyrese and his family during this terrible, terrible time.

R.I.P.

[Image via Tyrese Gibson/Instagram]