Usher Still Paid REAL Cash For Strippers -- But Here's Why His Original Accuser Is Blasting His Fake 'Promo'!

Turns out maybe there was some love in the club because a representative for Sapphire Las Vegas, the place where Usher allegedly paid strippers using fake money with his face on it, has spoken out, and they say the musician is welcome back anytime!

In a new interview with TMZ, the rep debunked the rumors that sparked Monday when @beel0ove, a dancer’s account on Instagram, posted images of FAKE money with the musician’s face traded for a traditional President (below). She insinuated the good-for-nothing bills were left behind as payment for entertainment, but that’s apparently all untrue!

The real truth? The 42-year-old dropped thousands of REAL dollars on dancers, including a hefty tip for all and bottle service.

So, what were those controversial bills doing hanging around? One source indicated they were used to advertise the singer’s upcoming summer residency, which makes sense looking back on that incriminating IG post! A friend reportedly left them behind as a bit of a joke. Well, jokes on them. The internet did NOT find this funny!

For what it’s worth, the exotic dancer who first aired him out has also seen the “promo” claim — and this was her response on Monday night:

To quote the R&B artist himself, maybe she should just let it burn.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

