Usher Accused Of Paying Strippers With FAKE Money -- With His Face On It!

No love in this club. No fair compensation either!

We have heard some icky things about Usher over the years, but this might be the most blatantly, brazenly disrespectful.

Over the weekend some strippers called out the DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love singer, claiming he makes it rain with FAKE MONEY! Not only that, these weren’t just any counterfeits, they were mocked up novelty hundreds and twenties with his own face on them!

One dancer posted an Instagram Story, captured by GlockTopickz, showing some of the bills she had been “paid” by the R&B star. She wrote over a pic of the bills:

“Exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time they suck!!!!!!!! Cheap asf… So disrespectful. This is foul! Working so hard to get nothing in return, this is a joke! Their job is to entertain, take your cheap ass back home.”

Gross!

And just in case you were wondering if this was for sure Usher throwing around the ersatz bills, well, he seems to have incriminated himself! Back on April 3, he posted a series of pics of himself with a whole suitcase full of the bills, presumably for some kind of photo shoot.

If you look close at the bills, they say “The Las Vegas Residency” — as in the limited series of performances he’s doing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this summer.

That’s right — they weren’t just fake bills, they were little dollar-sized flyers for his shows. He was up in the club advertising. Wow.

The dancer who first busted the 42-year-old also added:

“And the money does not have a trade in value what so ever! LMAO don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this s**t”

Well, that’s exactly what happened on Monday. Some folks found the whole thing hilarious, while others pointed out as ludicrous as the act was, it was also damn close to straight up criminal, robbing women of a service and then not paying them. Sort of a much sillier, grosser version of a dine-and-dash:

“You couldn’t do this with any other service. If you gave this to a waitress for your food bill or to a clothing store you’d be arrested. Same rules should apply” “Damn this is funny. This dude got bank and used real money to buy his fake custom money to give to real strippers as real payment with his fake money. I’m laughing.” “He rlly thought he was gone get away with them damn Shrute bucks?? Ugh” “And I know them strippers was putting in a lil extra mphh when they seen Usher, Usher ain’t right” “Usher throwing fake money at the girls has me irritated. And I wanna fight him bc what kinda broke bitch behavior?!? Like bitch the pole tricks and throwing ass is equally as hard as any of the dance moves he’s capable of. What kinda disrespect.”

Here are more of the wildest responses:

