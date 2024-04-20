Valerie Bertinelli Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics To Go Instagram Official With Boyfriend Mike Goodnough!

Valerie Bertinelli is letting fans in on her Love Story!

After a tough few years between the death of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen in 2020 and her divorce from Tom Vitale in 2022, the One Day at a Time star was hesitant to dip back into the dating pool… But earlier this month, she gushed about being “in love” again during an interview with People. And now, they’re Instagram official!

On Saturday, the 63-year-old hard launched her man Mike Goodnough on the photo sharing app — with the help of Taylor Swift! Alongside an adorable selfie of the pair both wearing glasses, Valerie captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor’s new song So High School, which is dedicated to Travis Kelce:

“I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night”

She added a heart and tagged Mike. See (below):

SO ADORABLE! Obviously she’s been listening to The Tortured Poets Department!

Earlier this month, she told People her relationship with Mike was first “strictly platonic,” but that things feel “incredibly right.”

We’re so happy for her!

