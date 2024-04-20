Taylor Swift Included A Hidden Message For Travis Kelce In Her So High School Lyric Video! Can You Spot It??

Taylor Swift gave a TON of nods to Travis Kelce in So High School… But did you catch possibly the most subtle one??

Since Tay dropped The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, fans have been dissecting each and every lyric and visual for any and all references. We know that when it comes to So High School, the nearly four-minute song is chock-full of Travis easter eggs. But there’s one hidden in plain sight that you might’ve missed!

At around the 45-second mark, Tay sings the lyrics:

“Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights / Tell me ‘bout the first time you saw me”

Clearly she’s talking about the Kansas City Chiefs player… But beyond the cute lyrics she penned, you can see that both her and Travis’ initials are very subtly highlighted in pink to stand out from the rest of the white letters! See (below):

Awww! What a sweet touch!

On X (Twitter), fans were quick to swoon over the thoughtful inclusion. See some reactions (below):

the pink letters in the so high school lyric video???????? pic.twitter.com/t8u1m3QCME — Eras Tour Updates! (@ErasTourUpdates) April 20, 2024

TK AND TS HIGHLIGHTED IN PINK OMGDMSMDMSMD pic.twitter.com/X16aHmavPU — z-Tiffani ???? married to Raine (@TayvisHeaven) April 20, 2024

SO HIGH SCHOOL HAVING A PINK T and K and TS IS SO ???????????????????? @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/oK9Vr55ljc — Danielle (@niteshadeshawty) April 20, 2024

Listen to the full song (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What’s YOUR favorite song on TTPD? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Taylor Swift, Billboard, & NBC/YouTube]