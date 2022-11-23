Damn, Girl! Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Celebration Is A Must-See!

Make room, single ladies… Valerie Bertinelli has entered the chat!

For those who don’t know, the 62-year-old filed for a legal separation from her estranged husband Tom Vitale last November, and six months later, in May of this year, fully filed for divorce. Well, a year after the original separation, the One Day At A Time actress has reason to celebrate — the divorce is final!

In a Tuesday Twitter post, titled, “11.22.22 second best day of my life” — WOW — Val couldn’t contain her excitement as she awaited a flight to go see her son, Wolfgang Van Halen:

“I’m at the airport, about to go see Wolfie, and my lawyer just called… The papers were all signed, they’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced.”

She added in a sigh of relief:

“Happily divorced. God, finally. It’s finally over. Yes!”

Such Nicole Kidman vibes! You go, girl! See her full announcement (below):

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022

She and Vitale had been married for 10 years. That was apparently far too long!

