Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Smooch In ADORABLE Fortnight-Themed Challenge Video! WATCH!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love extends far beyond a Fortnight.

Off the heels of her record-shattering new album The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, Tay released a YouTube Short showing off some never-before-seen footage from the making of her smash hit single Fortnight. And if you didn’t think she and Trav could get any cuter together, think again!!

The clip opened with home video footage of the musician jamming out in a recording studio before it quickly cut to her cooking food over a stove. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end came into frame to give her a big kiss on the cheek, and Taylor, who wore a cropped black t-shirt and blue jeans, couldn’t fight the smile that quickly grew across her face as her man showed his affection. See (below):

SO cute!!

The montage also featured footage of her signing autographs, working out, sewing, baking cinnamon rolls, a cameo appearance from her ADORABLE feline friend, and so much more. Watch the full thing (below):

With the video, Taylor was the first to accept her own “recap” challenge as she captioned the upload:

“Share your ‘Fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge”

Loves it!!

Are YOU going to take part in the #ForAFortnightChallenge, Perezcious readers?? What did you think of Taylor’s? Let us know in the comments down below!

