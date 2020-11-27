Van Morrison & Eric Clapton Slam COVID-19 Quarantine Policies, Announce New Anti-Lockdown Single

To hear music legends Eric Clapton and Van Morrison tell it, live music may never be the same again even after we get past the coronavirus pandemic and get on with life.

The pair has just announced the upcoming release of a new single called Stand And Deliver, which is being produced in support of Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign. The blues track was written by Morrison, and is being recorded and performed by Clapton, according to a report in Variety.

The song itself is being done for a very good cause; all proceeds from Stand And Deliver will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which was created to aid musicians facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic’s quarantine demands and other lockdown measures.

Clapton, a Rock & Roll Music Hall of Fame inductee, has previously called the pandemic’s quarantine measures “deeply upsetting.” Now, he’s adding to that when discussing Morrison’s Hardship Fund and the song itself, saying:

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration. We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

Wow… we know live music has been hit hard by the pandemic, obviously, but never recover? Those are big words!

Does he really think people won’t go to concerts again if (fingers crossed!) we get a vaccine sometime next year and eventually get through this?!

Morrison added a quote to the report, too, saying:

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations. It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

For those interested, Stand And Deliver will be available for download and streaming on iTunes, Amazon Music, and other outlets beginning on December 4th.

What do U think, Perezcious readers — are these two making the right move going head-long into the anti-lockdown thing? Especially at this point in the winter, when case numbers are quite literally spiking all over the United States, and in many other parts of the world.

Don’t get us wrong; quarantines are annoying. But if they’re done correctly they can be over with relatively quickly, and we can all get on with our lives, live music included. That doesn’t mean the industry may never be the same, like Clapton apparently believes… does it?!?!

Right? Or are we totally off base on that?? Sound OFF about it with your opinions down in the comments (below)!

