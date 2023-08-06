Vanderpump Rules Cast Thinks Raquel Leviss Will NOT Return For Season 11!

You may not want to count on Raquel Leviss going back to Vanderpump Rules!

Following her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether she would return to film for season 11. She has been negotiating with Bravo and production about a new contract over the past two months. The hold-up seemed to be over the fact that she was residing in a mental health facility until July. And speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner and executive producer Alex Baskin said everyone would get an “update fairly soon” since they were having “ongoing conversations” about the matter. However, no official word has come out yet.

After waiting around for answers, fans just want to know whether she’s coming back to the show or not at this point! But if you ask the cast of Vanderpump Rules what they think will happen? Well, sources connected to the show told TMZ on Sunday that Raquel’s co-stars are pretty sure she will NOT be coming back for season 11!

The insider explained that Raquel has not filmed, whether it be a solo scene or one with other cast members, since they began filming in late June. And with production wrapping up in the next few weeks, the group feels it will be too hard for producers to weave her storyline into the new season if she returned now. There’s also the fact that none of the cast – except for Sandoval – has been in contact with the former pageant queen since filming the reunion in late March. Joining them on the show would be a tad awkward, to say the least, but it would make for some great television!

However, the sources say the cast believes Raquel was ultimately convinced by her therapists to stay away from the show and the drama moving forward for the sake of her well-being. Her mental health truly is what matters most – not a spot on a reality TV show! And if what we’ve heard from that bombshell letter this week is true, Bravo may not be the best place for her right now…

That being said, never say never on her return! TMZ noted that the stars of Vanderpump Rules also feel Raquel would return to film again at the last possible second to give her full side of the story about Scandoval. Now, that would be a great finale episode moment.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Have you given up hope of Raquel returning to VPR? Or do you believe she’ll show up at the 11th hour? If that’s her plan, she may want to hurry up! The clock is ticking, as production is wrapping in early September! Drop your thoughts on the matter in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]