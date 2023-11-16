Ariana Madix Thinks Vanderpump Rules Fans Might Turn Against Her This Season!

Some unexpected changes could be happening in the Vanderpump Rules universe soon!

When news broke earlier this year that Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss behind then-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back, she received an outpouring of support from fans and even other celebrities. Heck, she got 100x more famous than she’d ever been before!

However, the 38-year-old seems to be preparing herself for the public’s opinion about her to change drastically once Season 11 premieres next year! Someone on social media commented on Instagram in response to the teaser trailer for the season:

“Mark my words, everyone’s gonna hate Ariana this season, and develop a soft spot for Tom.”

This remark prompted Ariana to fire back:

“certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way.”

Whoa! And she was there, so she knows more than that commenter! See (below):

It’s hard to believe fans would switch over to Team Sandoval following the cheating scandal. Even if Scandoval never happened, there have been a ton of fans who’ve never liked the 41-year-old reality since day one of Vanderpump Rules! So we have to wonder what the heck happened in the upcoming season that would make fans turn against Ariana! It must be pretty bad if she feels everyone would switch sides. Unless she simply believes producers are giving Sandoval a redemption arc this season?

And unfortunately, the short teaser doesn’t give us any hints! If anything, the video makes it seem like fans would dislike Sandoval more as Ariana slammed him for allegedly “attempt[ed] to kill [her] f**king dog.” Hmm. We will have to wait to find out if Ariana’s prediction comes true when the show airs again in January!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]