The First Look At Season 11 Of Vanderpump Rules Is Finally Here! WATCH!

The wait is finally over, Vanderpump Rules fans!

Bravo released the first teaser for Season 11 of the reality show on Friday. And if you were expecting the cast members to have moved on from Scandoval this upcoming season, you would be wrong! Tensions appear to be still running high with the Vanderpump Rules crew, especially between exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

In fact, one moment in the explosive teaser even showed the 38-year-old sandwich shop owner going OFF on her ex-boyfriend and even threatening legal action against him! Why? He allegedly tried to kill her dog!?!? She said:

“Ruin my life, my home and then f**king attempt to kill my f**king dog? My lawyer will be dealing with you.”

OMG, WHAT! What the f**k did Sandoval do?! And the biggest theme this season seems to be, based on the teaser: Are you team Ariana or team Sandoval? Even Katie Maloney tells Scheana Shay that she needs to decide which side she’s on once and for all:

“If you’re going to be friends with him, she’s gonna f**king cut you off. So, think about your next move very carefully.”

Damn! You can watch the first teaser (below):

This season is going to be intense, Perezcious readers! We cannot wait to see what goes down when the show begins to air in January. Reactions? Are you pumped for the new season? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo]