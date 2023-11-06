The Dramatic Reason Tom Sandoval No Longer Wears His Infamous Lightning Bolt Necklace!!

Tom Sandoval has ditched his lightning bolt necklace! Well… sorta.

During a chat with E! News at BravoCon on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed he no longer wears the infamous necklace that symbolized his affair with Rachel Leviss (as seen above), sharing:

“That necklace is gone.”

But he’s not done with the symbol! He was wearing a flashy lightning bolt earring at the convention and also teased:

“I have a different lightning bolt necklace — it’s white gold versus yellow gold.”

LOLz! Not very different!

Related: Tom Sandoval Called Ariana Madix WHAT At BravoCon?!?!

As for why the 40-year-old had to change things up, it’s not because he felt awkward wearing the OG bling after fans noticed his ex-mistress had bought one in the middle of their secret affair (on camera, too!). It’s because Ariana Madix got her hands on it, the singer revealed:

“Ariana ripped it off my neck.”

Oh damn! She must’ve been PISSED looking at the piece knowing what it secretly meant all along. Right now, it’s unclear what happened to the necklace or what provoked the reality starlet to pull it off as Tom didn’t elaborate. Maybe we’ll see that go down in the intense next season?!

Either way, Tom and Rachel are both clearly turning over a new leaf after their breakup. The SUR waitress just sold her matching necklace last month for an astounding $5,300. She also auctioned off some TomTom hoodies, which went for $9,500. All the money is to be donated to the National Alliance of Mental Illness as her way of moving on from this scandal.

Hear Tom share the deets on his missing bling (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Access Hollywood/WWHL/Peacock/YouTube]