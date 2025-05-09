Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar Were Fully 'Making Out' At Stagecoach, Claims New Witness -- Behind His Girlfriend's Back?! Timothée Chalamet's Ex Eiza González Reacts To Kylie Jenner Relationship -- And Maybe Not How You'd Think! Vanessa Marcil Shares ANOTHER Exposing Text From Brian Austin Green Amid All The ‘Toxic’ Relationship Drama! Jennifer Lopez Reveals The ‘Promise’ She Made Her Twins Amid ‘Tough’ Ben Affleck Divorce Vanessa Marcil Shares Cryptic Warning After Brian Austin Green Slammed Their ‘Toxic’ Relationship Lily Allen Gives UP CLOSE LOOK At Her Breast Implants! Wow! Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor's 'Rage Texts' From His Time In Rehab -- WOW! Kelly Clarkson Shares Update On Dating Years After Her Messy Divorce! Tom Brady Says Netflix Roast Was A Parenting ‘F**k Up’ As His Kids Were Really Upset About Gisele Bündchen Jokes! Vanessa Marcil Shares Revealing Text Message From Brian Austin Green After He Called Their Relationship ‘Toxic’ Jessica Simpson Gushes About Jeremy Renner Weeks After Reigniting Romance Rumors Amid Her Split! Inside Kendall Jenner & Ex Bad Bunny's Met Gala Reunion -- As They Stayed At Same Hotel!

Brian Austin Green

Vanessa Marcil Changes Her IG Bio To Shade Ex Brian Austin Green!

Vanessa Marcil Briefly Changes Her IG Bio To THIS After Brian Austin Green Called Their Relationship ‘Toxic’!

Vanessa Marcil decided to show Brian Austin Green she wasn’t bothered by had to say about her this week! Though she didn’t do it for long! LOLz!

In case you missed it, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor started drama with his baby momma on Monday when he called their relationship “very toxic” and compared it to the Vietnam War during an episode of his Oldish podcast. Brutal.

Related: Prince William Regrets Not ‘Cutting Harry & Meghan Off’ WAY Sooner! 

Vanessa wasn’t standing for it, though. She posted and deleted texts with Brian, including one praising her for how she raised their son Kassius. She even issued a stern warning, seemingly to her ex-husband, saying:

“Don’t put me in a situation where you know how heartless I can be. You’ll never look at me the same.”

You get that, Brian? LOLz!

However, Vanessa isn’t done yet! To keep the drama going, the actress changed her Instagram bio on Thursday to say “toxic single mom chick advocate.” OMG! She then uploaded a screenshot of the new bio to her Stories to make sure everyone saw it because the update didn’t last long! Check it out (below):

Vanessa Marcil Briefly Changes Her IG Bio To THIS After Brian Austin Green Called Their Relationship ‘Toxic’!
(c) Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

Embracing the “toxic”? Amazing!

She changed it again pretty quickly, though, to just say, “single mom chick advocate,” on Thursday night.

Vanessa Marcil Briefly Changes Her IG Bio To THIS After Brian Austin Green Called Their Relationship ‘Toxic’!
(c) Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

Why did Vanessa remove the “toxic” bit? Perhaps she felt she was overdoing it? Or maybe she realized some of her followers weren’t keeping up with the baby daddy drama would get confused! Or even dig more into the mess! Whatever the case, she clearly has a lot of feelings about the situation that she’s trying to get out on social media!

What are your reactions to the ongoing feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Oldish Podcast/YouTube,Vanessa Marcil/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 09, 2025 06:45am PDT

Share This