Vanessa Marcil Changes Her IG Bio To Shade Ex Brian Austin Green!

Vanessa Marcil decided to show Brian Austin Green she wasn’t bothered by had to say about her this week! Though she didn’t do it for long! LOLz!

In case you missed it, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor started drama with his baby momma on Monday when he called their relationship “very toxic” and compared it to the Vietnam War during an episode of his Oldish podcast. Brutal.

Vanessa wasn’t standing for it, though. She posted and deleted texts with Brian, including one praising her for how she raised their son Kassius. She even issued a stern warning, seemingly to her ex-husband, saying:

“Don’t put me in a situation where you know how heartless I can be. You’ll never look at me the same.”

You get that, Brian? LOLz!

However, Vanessa isn’t done yet! To keep the drama going, the actress changed her Instagram bio on Thursday to say “toxic single mom chick advocate.” OMG! She then uploaded a screenshot of the new bio to her Stories to make sure everyone saw it because the update didn’t last long! Check it out (below):

Embracing the “toxic”? Amazing!

She changed it again pretty quickly, though, to just say, “single mom chick advocate,” on Thursday night.

Why did Vanessa remove the “toxic” bit? Perhaps she felt she was overdoing it? Or maybe she realized some of her followers weren’t keeping up with the baby daddy drama would get confused! Or even dig more into the mess! Whatever the case, she clearly has a lot of feelings about the situation that she’s trying to get out on social media!

What are your reactions to the ongoing feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

