Vanessa Marcil Shares Cryptic Warning After Brian Austin Green Slammed Their ‘Toxic’ Relationship

Vanessa Marcil is NOT the one to mess with.

The Nanny Express star is sending out a vague warning message to all who do her wrong… But we have a feeling it’s directed at one ex in paricular! If you’ve been following along, you’ll know Brian Austin Green slammed their relationship during Monday’s episode of his Oldish podcast. First, he called it “toxic,” before outright comparing it to the Vietnam War! Ouch! That’s pretty harsh! But Vanessa has a stern message in response…

Related: Megan Fox Saw MGK Partying With Sydney Sweeney In Vegas!

On Tuesday night, the 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip from the Kill Bill franchise in which Daryl Hannah’s character Elle Driver walks down a hallway whistling that ominous tune Twisted Nerve. The Reel, which she shared to her Story, reads:

“Don’t put me in a situation where you know how heartless I can be. You’ll never look at me the same.”

Oof! If that ain’t a warning, we don’t know what is! But she took things a step further by adding her own cryptic message:

“Make no mistake. ME. Keep pushing”

She didn’t outright tag Austin, but, like, this was just ONE day after he made those harsh comments on his podcast… The writing is on the wall!

This comes after Vanessa posted and deleted a screenshot of a private text exchange in which the Desperate Housewives alum gushed over her parenting skills of their son Kassius — a far cry from some of the things he’s said about her publicly!

What do YOU make of Vanessa’s message? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube]